Pakistan's SC Bar Association hails initiatives taken by Indian Supreme Court; expresses desire to visit
The Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) on 5 October wrote to President of SCBAI Dr Adish C Aggarwala express their desire to visit the nation and learn more about initiatives undertaken by Supreme Court of India. The SCBAP hailed Supreme Court of India's initiatives such as e-filing, making available judgments in local languages, development of e-courts and various welfare schemes for lawyers.