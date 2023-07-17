Pakistan's Seema Haider under ATS scanner, travel route for illegal enter into India to be probed1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:55 PM IST
The UP ATS will investigate the full profile of Seema Haider and her family with the network of routes she took to enter India
The story of Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider, who illegally crossed into India to marry and live with her Indian lover took another turn on Monday as the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh begin its investigation into the matter. The ATS will investigate the route that Seema Haider has taken during her journey to India, news platform Zee News reported on Monday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×