The story of Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider, who illegally crossed into India to marry and live with her Indian lover took another turn on Monday as the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh begin its investigation into the matter. The ATS will investigate the route that Seema Haider has taken during her journey to India, news platform Z ee News reported on Monday.

The UP ATS will investigate the full profile of Seema Haider and her family. The network of routes she chose and the mobile number she used during her travel to different countries will be probed from different angles.

Seema Haider traveled from Pakistan to Dubai first and then Dubai to Nepal. She entered India illegally through Nepal raising some serious questions related to security. Seema Haider was arrested earlier with her boyfriend for entering India without a valid Visa. Her boyfriend Sachin was arrested for helping her. The duo were later released on bail and are currently living in Noida.

Seema Haider converted her religion

Sachin and Seema Haider are urging the government to allow them to marry and let her stay in the country. Seema Haider claims that she has also converted her religion and is now a Hindu. Her action evoked reactions from her Pakistani family who has reportedly ostracised her for defying the Muslim societal norms.

“I have accepted his religion and culture as my own and changed the names of my four children, who call Sachin ‘Baba’. Sachin’s parents have also accepted me, and I have adopted all their cultural practices and will continue to live with them," Seema Haider said.

