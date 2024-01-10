Pakistan's Supreme Court upholds death sentence of late former President Pervez Musharraf
Pervez Musharraf, who died in February 2023, had made the ‘unconstitutional’ decision to declare an emergency in November 2007. Thus, during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the case was brought against him for high treason.
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of late former military ruler and former President Pervez Musharraf in high treason case, according to media reports.
