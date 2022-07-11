In a meeting held by the AIADMK, Edappadi K Palaniswami was appointed as the party's interim General Secretary, while O Paneerselvam was expelled for 'anti-party' activities. Here's your 10-point cheatsheet on the AIADMK leadership row
In a crucial All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Council meeting, former Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam was expelled for "anti-party" activities on Monday, while former CM Edappadi Palaniswami was appointed the party's interim General Secretary -- a move Sasikala has described as "invalid".
Sasikala is the former AIADMK General Secretary who was also expelled from the party. During a press conference in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai, Sasikala termed the meeting as "invalid" and said it was done for "personal interests".
Along with O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, his supporters - JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian were also expelled from the AIADMK.
Following his expulsion from the AIADMK, O Panneerselvam threatened legal action against the move and said the General Council had no right to remove him.
The development follows Madras High Court allowing Tamil Nadu's main opposition party to hold its General Council meeting and is a setback for the party's former coordinator, OPS, who had petitioned the court for a stay.
Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a power struggle between the factions of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam after EPS sought to turn the AIADMK into a single boss party. Since the death of Jayalalithaa, the party was being run on a dual leadership formula.
AIADMK LEADERSHIP ROW: 10-POINT CHEATSHEET
1. AIADMK passed a resolution to officially terminate the posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator - earlier held by Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, respectively - doing away with the dual leadership structure in the party.
2. The General Council meeting expelled O Panneerselvam from the party's primary membership and appointed Edappadi Palaniswami as the AIADMK's interim General Secretary.
3. E Palaniswami also announced Dindukal Srinivasan as AIADMK treasurer. Earlier, the post was held by OPS.
4. Terming his expulsion as "invalid", Panneerselvam said he was elected as coordinator by 1.5 crore cadres and that neither Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) nor another leader had the right to expel him. "General Council expelling me isn't valid...we will take legal action according to the law. They don't have the right to remove me," OPS told reporters.
5. Sasikala addressed a presser and said the whole meeting was "invalid". "MGR started a separate party because of the wrong situation in DMK. The same situation should not happen to anyone in the party he started. He created a situation where General Secretary should be elected by the grassroots workers, now they're not working in that way," VK Sasikala said.
"I consider the AIADMK general council meeting held today to be a meeting that can be done for personal interest. The general council meeting held today is definitely invalid because such events should not be held when the case filed by me in the High Court is pending," VK Sasikala said.
6. Following Palaniswami's election as interim party general secretary, AIADMK changed its profile picture on Twitter.
7. Edappadi Palaniswami also later paid floral tribute at the MGR memorial and to former CM J Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial in Chennai.
8. The AIADMK headquarters was sealed by authorities on Monday following violence and vandalism between supporters of rival leaders Palaniswami and Panneerselvam in and around the party office.
9. Ahead of the General Council meeting, O Panneerselvam's supporters broke open the door of the AIADMK office.
10. Palaniswami condemned the action and said the party had sought protection for the headquarters. "Despite our complaint, the police didn't give protection. Today, CM MK Stalin & OPS together planned to destroy AIADMK (office). We strongly condemn this," Palaniswami said.
10. Palaniswami condemned the action and said the party had sought protection for the headquarters. "Despite our complaint, the police didn't give protection. Today, CM MK Stalin & OPS together planned to destroy AIADMK (office). We strongly condemn this," Palaniswami said.