Palestine Corps head Saeed Izadi of the Iranian Quds Force killed in Israeli strike

The Israeli Defense Minister released a statement on Saturday declaring that the IDF killed the head of the Palestine Corps of the Iranian Quds Force, Saeed Izadi. The veteran commander killed in the latest airstrike was considered to be the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' overseas arm.

The operation was carried out through a strike in an apartment located in Iran's Qom, Reuters reported. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has not yet provided any confirmation with regard to this development.

The Israeli Defense Force in a post on X on June 20 asserted that the IAF continues to “maintain aerial superiority in Iranian airspace.”

Declaring that Israeli Air Force is operating freely in Iranian skies, striking military targets in western and central Iran, the IDF stated, “Fighter jets struck several Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which were intended to target IDF aircraft and disrupt their operations."

After Thursday's offensive on residential buildings in Tel Aviv, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz gave a stern warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said that the military “has been instructed and knows that in order to achieve all of its goals, this man absolutely should not continue to exist.”

As the arch enemies continue to trade barrage of missiles for the ninth straight day, Israel attacked Iran's Isfahan nuclear site in the early hours of Saturday, the Fars news agency reported. As per the report, there were no hazardous leaks or risk to the population.

A security official confirmed that there was no "leakage of hazardous materials" and said that Israel carried out multiple attacks including on the Isfahan site. The official further noted that most of the "explosive sounds heard in these attacks were related to air defence activity," AFP reported.

