Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Wednesday, May 22, said that the country is formally recognising Palestine as a state, reported AP.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition," AP quoted the Norwegian Prime Minister as saying. The official recognition of the Palestinian state by the Scandinavian country is scheduled to take place on May 28.

Also read: India votes in favour of UN membership for Palestine amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza This development comes after several European Union countries signalled that they plan to recognise it. These countries had put forth a two-state solution proposal, claiming that it is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Despite being out of the European Union membership, Norway happens to follow its steps. The country has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution amid the raging clash between Israel and the Hamas militant group that commenced seven months ago and has had its impact worldwide.

Also read: India supports 'Two-State solution' for Israel and Palestine at UN | Watch Jonas Gahr Store, during a press conference in Oslo, said, "The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel," reported AP. During a press conference today, he said, "Palestine has a fundamental right to an independent state."

A new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people emerged this month after Israeli forces led large-scale assaults on the northern and southern edges of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces have consistently restricted the flow of aid and have brought in humanitarian crisis in the region, raising the risk of famine.

Also read: ‘To arrive at a lasting solution…’: India condemns humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war The Norwegian Prime Minister further reiterated that the country “will therefore regard Palestine as an independent state with all the rights and obligations that entails," reported AP.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Norway and Ireland to immediately return to Israel after Norway's announcement. Ireland is also expected to follow Norway's footsteps. Norway’s recognition of a Palestine state comes almost 30 years after the first Oslo agreement was signed in 1993.

The Norwegian government pointed to the 'war in Gaza and the constant expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank' and said that the situation in Palestine is more difficult than it has been in decades. It said, "the Palestinians have taken important steps towards a two-state solution."

(With inputs from AP)

