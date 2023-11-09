‘Palestinian-led’ Gaza should be unified with West Bank post war with Israel: US
Outlining the United States’ expectations at the end of the Israeli war on Gaza to root out the Hamas militants, Anthony Blinken also said the post-war governance must include Palestinians
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday outlined Washington's expectations for the besieged coastal territory, Gaza, and said that it should be unified with the West Bank once the war is over. Outlining the United States’ expectations at the end of the Israeli war on Gaza to root out the Hamas militants, Anthony Blinken also said that the post-war governance must include Palestinians.