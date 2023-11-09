comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 09 2023 13:05:22
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 238.4 0.76%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.65 0.5%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 577.25 -0.51%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,384.05 -0.58%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 652 1.52%
Business News/ News / ‘Palestinian-led’ Gaza should be unified with West Bank post war with Israel: US
Back Back

‘Palestinian-led’ Gaza should be unified with West Bank post war with Israel: US

 Livemint

Outlining the United States’ expectations at the end of the Israeli war on Gaza to root out the Hamas militants, Anthony Blinken also said the post-war governance must include Palestinians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (REUTERS)Premium
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (REUTERS)

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday outlined Washington's expectations for the besieged coastal territory, Gaza, and said that it should be unified with the West Bank once the war is over. Outlining the United States’ expectations at the end of the Israeli war on Gaza to root out the Hamas militants, Anthony Blinken also said that the post-war governance must include Palestinians.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters its second month, Washington has begun discussing with Israeli and Arab leaders a future for the Gaza Strip without Hamas rule. Blinken said there may be a need for "some transition period" at the end of the conflict but there would be “no reoccupation of Gaza".

Addressing a press conference in Tokyo, Anthony Blinken said, "No reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza. We're very clear on no reoccupation, just as we're very clear on no displacement of the Palestinian population. And, as we've said before, we need to see and get to, in effect, unity of governance when it comes to Gaza and the West Bank, and ultimately to a Palestinian state."

A few days ago, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said that his country will "for an indefinite period" have security responsibility for the enclave after the war. Despite clarifying their non-occupying intentions in Gaza, Israel is yet to devise a strategy to ensure security without a military presence so that another attack like that of October 7 does not happen again.

Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza in 2005.

Even though Anthony Blinken has shared Washington’s expectations after the end of the war, the US has not shared how such an arrangement between Israel and the Palestinians could be reached. More so when Benjamin Netanyahu continues to bomb Gaza, killing thousands including hundreds of children, and driving Palestinians out of the territory to look for a safe place.

John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council told CNN, “We don’t have it all figured out right now. And I don’t know that it would be reasonable for us to think that we could, at this particular point, one month into the conflict. But we know that it has to be something different than what it was under Hamas."

Palestinian officials said 10,569 people had been killed as of Wednesday, 40% of them children. Israel says 33 of its soldiers have been killed.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 09 Nov 2023, 01:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App