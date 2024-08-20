Palo Alto forecasts annual results above estimates on robust cybersecurity demand

Reuters
Published20 Aug 2024, 02:10 AM IST
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks forecast fiscal 2025 revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Monday, a sign of growing demand for its comprehensive cybersecurity products as digital threat landscape evolves.

Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto Networks rose about 4% in extended trading, as the company also announced an additional $500 million for share repurchases.

A surge in digital scams, online threats and high-profile cybersecurity incidents have triggered robust demand for companies such as Palo Alto offering integrated security products.

The results come at a time when analyst say the July 19 global IT outage, linked to CrowdStrike's software update, has laid bare the risks of dependence on single-vendor providing consolidated security solutions.

The analysts added that the outage could partially slowdown aggressive vendor consolidation.

Palo Alto's products include cloud security suite Prisma and AI-powered Cortex portfolio that help in prevention and detection of complex cybersecurity attacks on the endpoint.

The company expects its annual revenue to be between $9.10 billion and $9.15 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.11 billion, according to LSEG data.

Palo Alto expects its annual adjusted profit per share in the range of $6.18 to $6.31, compared with estimates of $6.19 per share.

Its revenue for the fourth quarter rose about 12% from a year earlier to $2.19 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.16 billion.

Earlier this month, rival cybersecurity firm Fortinet raised its annual revenue forecast and posted second-quarter revenue in line with analysts' estimates. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 02:10 AM IST
