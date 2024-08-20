Palo Alto forecasts annual results above estimates on robust cybersecurity demand

(Updates shares in paragraph 2, adds background and details in paragraphs 4-6, 9-10) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks forecast fiscal 2025 revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates on Monday, a sign of growing demand for its comprehensive cybersecurity products as digital threat landscape evolves.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Shares of Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto Networks rose about 4% in extended trading, as the company also announced an additional $500 million for share repurchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A surge in digital scams, online threats and high-profile cybersecurity incidents have triggered robust demand for companies such as Palo Alto offering integrated security products.

The results come at a time when analyst say the July 19 global IT outage, linked to CrowdStrike's software update, has laid bare the risks of dependence on single-vendor providing consolidated security solutions.

The analysts added that the outage could partially slowdown aggressive vendor consolidation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Palo Alto's products include cloud security suite Prisma and AI-powered Cortex portfolio that help in prevention and detection of complex cybersecurity attacks on the endpoint.

The company expects its annual revenue to be between $9.10 billion and $9.15 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $9.11 billion, according to LSEG data.

Palo Alto expects its annual adjusted profit per share in the range of $6.18 to $6.31, compared with estimates of $6.19 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its revenue for the fourth quarter rose about 12% from a year earlier to $2.19 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.16 billion.