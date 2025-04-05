Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, to open on April 6: Key facts on Indian engineering marvel

  • The 550-crore Pamban Bridge also stands as a testament to Indian engineering excellence, carrying a deep cultural significance.

Livemint
Updated5 Apr 2025, 05:22 PM IST
Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, to open on April 6
Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, to open on April 6(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday, April 6, inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the ‘Pamban Bridge’, in Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu. Being termed as the “most significant bridges in the history of the Indian Railways”, the 550-crore Pamban Bridge also stands as a testament to Indian engineering excellence, carrying a deep cultural significance.

On the eve of the inauguration of India's first vertical lift sea bridge, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Pamban Bridge is one of the marvels for “Tamil history, culture, Tamil language, and ancient Tamil civilisation.”

He said, “The Pamban Bridge is one of the most significant bridges in the history of the railways….it is one of the greatest architectural marvels for Tamil history, culture, ancient Tamil civilization, and the Tamil language. It will be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Modi.”

As the Indian engineering marvels opens tomorrow, here are some key facts on the Pamban Bridge we have collected:

  1. The Pamban Bridge was decommissioned in December 2022.
  2. The new bridge replaces the old structure, built in 1914, which was damaged by corrosion. The new bridge special has a polysiloxane coating which protects it from damage.
  3. Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Pamban Bridge will be the first vertical lift bridge built in seawater.
  4. The new bridge has been built at an estimated cost of 550 crore.
  5. The bridge links Rameswaram, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, to the mainland. And there is a Ram Setu connection too. It is said in Ramayana that the construction of Ram Setu started from Rameswaram.
  6. The Pamban Bridge is 2.08 km in length. It features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres which helps in falicitating the smooth movement of larger ships through the bridge.
  7. The first vertical-lift sea bridge is constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints.
  8. It boasts of increased durability and reduced maintenance needs.
  9. In February 2019, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned the construction of a new bridge to replace the ageing structure.
  10. Built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the new Pamban Bridge can handle faster trains and increased traffic, Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsPamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, to open on April 6: Key facts on Indian engineering marvel
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.