Pamban Bridge, India’s first vertical-lift sea bridge, to open on April 6: Key facts on Indian engineering marvel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday, April 6, inaugurate India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the ‘Pamban Bridge’, in Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu. Being termed as the “most significant bridges in the history of the Indian Railways”, the ₹550-crore Pamban Bridge also stands as a testament to Indian engineering excellence, carrying a deep cultural significance.

On the eve of the inauguration of India's first vertical lift sea bridge, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Pamban Bridge is one of the marvels for “Tamil history, culture, Tamil language, and ancient Tamil civilisation.”

He said, “The Pamban Bridge is one of the most significant bridges in the history of the railways….it is one of the greatest architectural marvels for Tamil history, culture, ancient Tamil civilization, and the Tamil language. It will be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Modi.”

As the Indian engineering marvels opens tomorrow, here are some key facts on the Pamban Bridge we have collected: