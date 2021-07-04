



The company has a tie up with Russian Direct Investment Fund and the licence is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotec in India.

The batches produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control. The batches have successfully passed all the checks for quality parameters, both at the Gamaleya Center in Russia and at the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh in India, the company said.





Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on 12 April and vaccination against Covid-19 with the vaccine started on 14 May. Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries globally with total population of over 3.5 billion people.





“Panacea Biotec is delighted to announce the obtaining of the manufacturing license to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India. At this occasion, we thank the leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi ji and Government of India for timely handholding and expediting clearances to enable ‘Make in India’ vaccines," Dr Rajesh Jain, managing director, for Panacea Biotec, said.





The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause the common cold and have been around for thousands of years. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.





The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades. There are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V, the company said.





The storage temperature of Sputnik V (2-8 C) means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure. The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot.

Drug firm Dr Reddy's Laboratories earlier in May launched covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the Indian market with the first dose being administered in Hyderabad, as part of a limited pilot.





The company said the imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of ₹948, with 5% GST per dose, amounting to ₹995.4 per dose.





"The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of ₹948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins," Dr Reddy's Laboratories had said in a statement. Dr Reddy's had received permission from the DCGI to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations in April.





The company had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India in September 2020.





Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination. Its efficacy was determined to be 91.6% according to a Lancet study. Several private hospitals are providing Sputnik V across India. The government earlier last month set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three covid-19 vaccines currently available in the country—Covishield ₹780 per dose, Covaxin ₹1,410 and Sputnik V ₹1,145.

