Panama is a trade gateway to Latin America for Indian businesses, says ambassador Miguel

New Delhi: A decade after the Panama Papers scandal tarnished its reputation, Panama is seeking to position itself as a gateway for Indian businesses looking to expand across Latin America, leveraging its ports, free trade zones and logistics infrastructure, said the country’s ambassador to India, Alonso Correa Miguel.
The April 2016 Paper leaks damaged the country’s reputation, but it is unfair to judge a country solely by the scandal involving a single private law firm, Miguel told Mint in an interview.