Panchayat leaders from 28 states, UTs to attend Independence Day celebrations as special guests

The panchayati raj ministry will host 210 panchayat representatives from 28 states and Union territories as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi on 15 August.

According to a press statement from the panchayati raj ministry, the panchayat representatives will be accompanied by their spouses and nodal officers, and 425 participants are expected to attend.

This year’s special guests include a significant number of women panchayat leaders who have brought visible improvements in their gram panchayats, like better infrastructure, enhanced public services and inclusive community initiatives. The women leaders have achieved significant success in saturating flagship government schemes such as Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—Gramin and Mission Indradhanush while also encouraging innovative local initiatives and solutions at the grassroots, stated the release.

The government release stated that the elected women representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions exemplify the emerging strength of rural leadership, successfully combining their governance responsibilities with forward-looking development approaches across diverse regions of the country.

Meanwhile, a formal felicitation programme for the special guests will be held on 14 August in New Delhi. The felicitation ceremony will include the launch of the artificial intelligence-powered SabhaSaar application, a digital tool to promote transparency, accountability, and public participation in local governance, specifically at the gram panchayat level, and the release of the 16th issue of the Gramoday Sankalp magazine.

The SabhaSaar app leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate structured Minutes of Meeting (MoM) from gram sabha videos and audio recordings. Earlier, the minutes were transcribed manually. So, citizens can access the MoM and decisions taken by their panchayat members.

Minister of panchayati raj (MoPR) Rajiv Ranjan Singh and minister of state for panchayati raj Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel will attend the function. Additionally, MoPR secretary Vivek Bharadwaj and other senior ministry officials will also be present on the occasion. The theme for this year’s programme, ‘Atmanirbhar Panchayat, Vikshit Bharat Ki Pehchaan’, captures the vision of self-reliant panchayats as a pillar of developed India.

