Panchgaon tops pollution chart with AQI of 365, Delhi ranks eleventh

Panchgaon in Haryana recorded the highest pollution level among the listed cities, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 365 at 7:05 am on Tuesday. The reading placed it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the SAMEER app, an official mobile application developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Advertisement

Kaithal in Haryana ranked second with an AQI of 355, followed by Anpara and Baraut in Uttar Pradesh at 336 and 330, respectively. Khora in Uttar Pradesh recorded an AQI of 329, while Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh registered 327. Both were in the ‘very poor’ category.

Gurugram in Haryana recorded an AQI of 321. Noida and Faridabad registered 313 each, while Bahadurgarh in Haryana recorded 310. Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab had an AQI of 309. New Delhi and Charkhi Dadri recorded 307 each, placing them 11th on the list.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Panchgaon's AQI, and which city ranked highest for pollution? ⌵ Panchgaon in Haryana recorded an AQI of 365 at 7:05 am on Tuesday, the highest reading among the listed cities. It was classified as ‘very poor’ air quality. 2 Why was an AQI of 365 classified as very poor? ⌵ Under CPCB’s classification, AQI readings from 301 to 400 are ‘very poor’. Prolonged exposure at these levels is associated with respiratory illness, even among healthy people. 3 What was Delhi’s position in the city pollution ranking? ⌵ New Delhi and Charkhi Dadri each recorded an AQI of 307, placing them 11th on the list. Several Delhi localities had readings above 350. 4 What restrictions apply under GRAP Stage 3 in Delhi-NCR? ⌵ Stage 3 bans BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older four-wheelers in Delhi and specified NCR districts, and prohibits dust-generating construction and demolition across NCR. It also restricts certain older commercial and goods vehicles. 5 What health effects are associated with severe AQI levels? ⌵ CPCB classifies AQI readings from 401 to 500 as ‘severe’. At these levels, even healthy people may experience respiratory effects, while people with existing health conditions may face more serious impacts.

Several localities in Delhi also recorded AQI readings above 350 at 7:05 am on Tuesday, indicating very poor to severe air quality. Among the areas with high pollution levels were Aya Nagar (354), Burari Crossing (360), Chandni Chowk (395), Commonwealth Sports Complex (380), CRRI Mathura Road (369), IIT Delhi (364), JNU (369), North Campus, Delhi University (372), NSUT Jaffarpur (382), Punjabi Bagh (355), Pusa (395), Siri Fort (371) and Talkatora Garden (372).

Advertisement

Also Read | How Waaree Energies dumped toxic effluents in a Gujarat village

The concentration of highly polluted cities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi highlights the growing air-quality challenge in northern India. The rise in pollution levels has renewed concerns over the region’s air quality and the need for stricter enforcement of pollution-control measures.

AQI categories According to the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 falls under the ‘good’ category, indicating minimal health impact. A reading between 51 and 100 is classified as ‘satisfactory’, while an AQI of 101-200 falls under the ‘moderate’ category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as ‘poor’, which may cause breathing discomfort to people with prolonged exposure, particularly those with respiratory conditions. The next category, ‘very poor’, covers readings between 301 and 400 and is associated with respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, even among healthy people.

Advertisement

The highest category, ‘severe’, applies to AQI levels between 401 and 500. At these pollution levels, even healthy people may experience respiratory effects, while those with existing health conditions may face more serious impacts.

"The situation across the NCR is grim. Pollution levels have surged, leading to a sharp rise in patients coming to the OPD and emergency rooms with severe respiratory distress, incessant coughing, watery eyes, and bronchospasm-induced chest pain. It is not just vulnerable groups—even individuals with no prior history of breathing ailments are suffering, while young children and patients with asthma or interstitial lung disease are bearing the brunt," said Dr. Bobby Bhalotra, senior consultant pulmonologist at Apollo Hospitals, Gurugram.

GRAP curbs Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is currently active across Delhi-NCR, alongside special vehicle and dust-control rules that will be enforced starting 1 November 2026.

Advertisement

Under GRAP Stage 3, imposed on Friday, there is a ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or below emission-standard light motor vehicles (LMVs, four-wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Dust-generating construction and demolition (C&D) activities are also prohibited across the entire NCR. In addition, Delhi-registered commercial diesel vehicles and medium goods vehicles of BS-IV and below emission standards are barred from plying. Similar medium and light goods vehicles registered outside Delhi are completely barred from entering the capital.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures designed to prevent further deterioration in air quality once pollution levels cross specified thresholds.

Also Read | Centre considers ₹1,150 crore scheme to curb industrial pollution in NCR

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.