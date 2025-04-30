‘Pani chahiye, pani?’ BJP MP PC Mohan shares images of Pakistan’s Chenab river drying up after Indus treaty suspension

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, governs the sharing of waters of the six rivers of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan. Under the treaty, India has control over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej—while Pakistan was granted rights over the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. Any deviation from this framework could have wide-ranging geopolitical, ecological and humanitarian consequences, especially for downstream populations in Pakistan.