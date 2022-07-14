Days after expelling Panneerselvam, AIADMK expels his sons, 16 others

Days after expelling Panneerselvam, AIADMK expels his sons, 16 others2 min read . 07:07 PM IST
- Days after expelling O Panneerselvam, AIADMK interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami expelled his sons and 16 of his supporters from the party
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled leader O Panneerselvam's sons, 16 of his supporters from the party. The development came a few days after O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, was expelled from the AIADMK allegedly for “anti-party" activities at an AIADMK General Council meeting in which former CM Palaniswami was appointed the party's interim General Secretary.
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled leader O Panneerselvam's sons, 16 of his supporters from the party. The development came a few days after O Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, was expelled from the AIADMK allegedly for “anti-party" activities at an AIADMK General Council meeting in which former CM Palaniswami was appointed the party's interim General Secretary.
On Thursday, Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.
On Thursday, Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled.
Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership. In a statement, Edappadi Palaniswami said the move is a "disciplinary action" and all the expelled leaders have acted against party interests, and principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.
Former legislators and MPs were among 15 others who were expelled from the party's primary membership. In a statement, Edappadi Palaniswami said the move is a "disciplinary action" and all the expelled leaders have acted against party interests, and principles and brought disrepute to the organisation.
The power tussle in Tamil Nadu between the warring factions of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam started after the previous sought to turn the AIADMK into a single boss party. Since the death of Jayalalithaa, the party was being run on a dual leadership formula. But at the meeting, Palaniswami was appointed as the interim General Secretary. The party also vested in him full powers.
The power tussle in Tamil Nadu between the warring factions of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam started after the previous sought to turn the AIADMK into a single boss party. Since the death of Jayalalithaa, the party was being run on a dual leadership formula. But at the meeting, Palaniswami was appointed as the interim General Secretary. The party also vested in him full powers.
And Panneerselvam was expelled from the party's primary membership. His supporters - JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian - were also expelled from the party. E Palaniswami also announced Dindukal Srinivasan as AIADMK treasurer. Earlier, the post was held by O Panneerselvam.
And Panneerselvam was expelled from the party's primary membership. His supporters - JCD Prabhakar, R Vaithilingam and PH Manoj Pandian - were also expelled from the party. E Palaniswami also announced Dindukal Srinivasan as AIADMK treasurer. Earlier, the post was held by O Panneerselvam.
Two days later, newly appointed interim General Secretary Palaniswami expelled Panneerselvam's sons and 16 of his supporters.
Two days later, newly appointed interim General Secretary Palaniswami expelled Panneerselvam's sons and 16 of his supporters.
Moments after his expulsion from the AIADMK, Panneerselvam spoke with the media and threatened to move courts against the decision. "General Council expelling me isn't valid...we will take legal action according to the law. They don't have the right to remove me," OPS told reporters.
Moments after his expulsion from the AIADMK, Panneerselvam spoke with the media and threatened to move courts against the decision. "General Council expelling me isn't valid...we will take legal action according to the law. They don't have the right to remove me," OPS told reporters.
Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are former chief ministers. Panneerselvam had also stood in for Jayalalithaa as chief minister on three occasions and was a trusted loyalist of the late leader.
Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are former chief ministers. Panneerselvam had also stood in for Jayalalithaa as chief minister on three occasions and was a trusted loyalist of the late leader.
Condemning Palaniswami and KP Munusamy for expelling him "unilaterally" and against party rules, Panneerselvam said, “I expel them from primary membership (of the AIADMK)."
Condemning Palaniswami and KP Munusamy for expelling him "unilaterally" and against party rules, Panneerselvam said, “I expel them from primary membership (of the AIADMK)."