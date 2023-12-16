Pannun 'assassination' plot: Indian-American lawmakers warn of damage to US-India partnership if…
Congress members urge India to fully investigate and hold responsible those involved in murder plot.
Indian-American lawmakers have expressed deep concern over an Indian named Nikhil Gupta being charged with an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American-Canadian citizen. The lawmakers have warned of significant damage to the US–India partnership if the situation is not appropriately addressed.