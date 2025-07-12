Pannun issues threat to Kapil Sharma after attack on cafe: ‘Canada not your playground’ | Report

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan separatist group, has threatened comedian Kapil Sharma, asking him to return his “blood money to Hindustan” after the attack on his newly opened cafe in Canada.

Pannun, designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2019, accused the comedian of promoting Hindutva ideology under the guise of doing business in Canada, asserting that the country will not permit such ideas to take root on its soil.

“Canada is not your playground. Take your blood money back to Hindustan. Canada will not allow violent Hindutva ideology to take root on Canadian soil under the guise of business,” a report by NDTV quoted Pannun's video message.

He further wanted to know if Kapil Sharma's latest venture was “just a comedy venue or part of a larger strategy to export Hindutva.”

The threat comes days after Kapil Sharma's newly opened restaurant, Kap's Cafe, in Surrey, British Columbia, was attacked by unknown men. The responsibility of the attack was claimed by Harjit Singh Laddi and Toofan Singh, both linked terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), the report said.