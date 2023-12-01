Pannun murder bid: Antony Blinken welcomes India's probe in alleged murder attempt on Sikh separatist
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has praised the Indian government's decision to investigate allegations of an Indian official's involvement in a foiled plot to murder pro-Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.
