Paper leaks across India are back in focus, with opposition parties in Punjab demanding the resignation of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains over alleged exam paper leaks, according to HT.

The row comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following more than a month of student protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now turned its attention to alleged paper leak cases in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-ruled Punjab.

However, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has rejected the allegations, asserting that there has not been a single paper leak in any competitive examination during the AAP government's tenure.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the allegations against the Punjab Education Minister regarding paper leaks? ⌵ Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains is facing allegations of six exam paper leaks under the AAP government, including the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test and several other key examinations. 2 Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign as India's Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following extensive student protests over multiple paper leaks, marking a significant response to public discontent regarding examination integrity. 3 How does the new anti-paper leak bill aim to reform examination integrity in India? ⌵ The new anti-paper leak bill proposes stricter penalties and establishes fast-track courts to expedite trials related to examination malpractices, enhancing the examination process's transparency and accountability. 4 What measures are being taken to address the paper leak issue in Punjab? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is actively pursuing the paper leak allegations in Punjab, planning further strategies to address these concerns in collaboration with ongoing governmental reforms. 5 Should students feel confident in the integrity of their examinations given the recent political changes? ⌵ While recent political changes indicate a governmental focus on reforming examination integrity, the actual impact on student confidence will depend on the effective implementation of new policies and accountability measures.

Opposition targets AAP over alleged paper leaks The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has alleged that six paper leaks occurred under the AAP government in Punjab. These allegedly include the Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET), the Class 12 English examination, the naib tehsildar recruitment exam, the agriculture development officer test, thePunjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) examinations, and the pharmacy officer recruitment test. According to the opposition, the alleged leaks affected lakhs of aspirants across the state.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday accused the AAP leadership of hypocrisy, saying, “Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal had said they would resign if there was a paper leak under their government. Today, six to seven paper leaks have allegedly taken place in Punjab.” He also called Harjot Singh Bains “shameless” over the allegations.

Union minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu also demanded Bains' resignation, alleging that the government had "leaked and sold papers." He further criticised the AAP government over employment issues, saying sanitation workers had neither been regularised nor provided adequate jobs.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon also accused AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal of raising the issue of paper leaks during protests at Jantar Mantar while remaining silent over the allegations in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has also joined the BJP and SAD in demanding Bains' resignation.

Bhagwant Mann rejects allegations Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has denied all allegations, maintaining that there has been no paper leak in Punjab during the AAP government's four-and-a-half years in office.

He, however, acknowledged two instances of cheating during examinations, saying all the accused have been arrested. Mann said 21 people have been taken into custody in connection with an interstate cheating racket that allegedly operated during the recently held pharmacy officer examination.

AAP continues to hail Pradhan's resignation Despite facing criticism in Punjab, the AAP has continued to celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Arvind Kejriwal described it as a “big win for democracy”.

Speaking on Sunday, Bhagwant Mann praised the protesting students, saying, “Gen Z possesses sharp insights and energy, and we only need to ensure this potential is channelled constructively.”