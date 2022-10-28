Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, the top executives of Twitter Inc, were said to be fired after Elon Musk officially took over the social media company with a $44 billion deal after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. According to sources, CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal were “escorted out" of the social media company's San Francisco headquarters after the deal with Elon Musk was closed, but, not with empty pockets.

