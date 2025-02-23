Elon Musk on Sunday took a jibe at former X chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal, whom he sacked in 2022 after taking over the platform. “DOGE: Almost three years ago Elon Musk asked Parag Agrawal what he got done last week. Now he's asking every federal worker the same question,” a user posted.

Replying to the post, Musk said,"Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired."

The X user also shared a grab of Musk's order issued in line with US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post, in which he said that DOGE should be more aggressive in its attempts to downsize and reshape the federal workforce.

Elon Musk vs Parag Agrawal In 2022, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and rebranded it as X. One of his first moves as the new owner was firing CEO Parag Agrawal. After his dismissal, Agrawal, along with three other former executives, sued Musk for failing to pay $128 million in severance.

Musk says all US govt staff must justify their work or lose jobs Elon Musk, the billionaire advisor to Donald Trump, said Saturday that all US federal employees must justify their work or lose their jobs, hours after the president pushed him to be "more aggressive" in slashing government spending.

"All federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote.

According to a copy of the email provided to AFP, federal workers were asked to submit "approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week."

The email from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) asked, "What did you do last week?" The deadline to reply was 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Earlier Saturday, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that Musk was "doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive."

"Remember, we have a country to save," the Republican leader added.

Trump has appointed the tech entrepreneur to the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) advisory body, tasking him with slashing public spending and tackling alleged waste and corruption.