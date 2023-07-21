Para-gliders, hot air balloons, drones prohibited in Delhi until Aug 16

Para-gliders, hot air balloons, drones prohibited in Delhi until Aug 161 min read 21 Jul 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Delhi Police has banned the flying of various aerial platforms, including para-gliders and UAVs, in the city from July 22 to August 16 due to security concerns ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Violators will face punishment under Section 188 of the IPC.
Delhi Police has prohibited flying of para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft in Delhi. The prohibition will come into effect from July 22 till August 16.
“Now, therefore, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No.U-11036/3/1978 (1) UTL dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para- motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft" on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations.
It said that if the orders are not followed, it will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.
"This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order stated.