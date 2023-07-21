Para-gliders, hot air balloons, drones prohibited in Delhi until Aug 16

Delhi Police has prohibited flying of para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft in Delhi. The prohibition will come into effect from July 22 till August 16.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. In a statement, the Commissioner of Police said that certain “criminal, anti-social or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc."

“Now, therefore, I, Sanjay Arora, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Govt. of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No.U-11036/3/1978 (1) UTL dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para- motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft" on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations.

It said that if the orders are not followed, it will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

"This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier," the order stated.