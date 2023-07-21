Para-gliders, hot air balloons, drones prohibited in Delhi until Aug 16

In a statement, the Commissioner of Police said that certain “criminal, anti-social or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASS, microlight aircrafts, remotely piloted aircrafts, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or even by para-jumping from aircraft etc."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}