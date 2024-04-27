Paramount Board Weighs Removing CEO Amid Sale Talks, WSJ says
(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global’s board is considering removing Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish and putting the film and TV company under a committee of top executives while it evaluates a possible sale, according to a person familiar with the matter.
