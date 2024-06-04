Paramount Seeks Streaming Partner, $500 Million in Cost Cuts
Paramount Global, the parent of CBS and MTV, is considering joint-venture options for its streaming service and has identified $500 million in annual savings to boost profitability even as it prepares for a probable sale.
