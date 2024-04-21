Parental Fury After Stem Cell Bank Ruins Thousands of Samples in Singapore
Thousands of parents in Singapore are furious, with some now pursuing legal action, after a major operator of cord blood banks in Asia irreparably damaged their children’s samples through improper handling.
(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of parents in Singapore are furious, with some now pursuing legal action, after a major operator of cord blood banks in Asia irreparably damaged their children’s samples through improper handling.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message