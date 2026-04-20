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Parents find workarounds as privacy rules tighten for kidfluencers

Pratishtha BagaiYash Tiwari
4 min read20 Apr 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Across social media platforms, parents are restructuring child-led content.
Across social media platforms, parents are restructuring child-led content. (Pixabay)
Summary

While discussions on banning underage users from social media continue, a provision in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 requiring explicit parental consent to share a child’s photos or videos online has worried brands. But these rules are often difficult to enforce.

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New Delhi/Mumbai: Parents of “kidfluencers,” or child influencers, are increasingly exploring workarounds to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly and monetisable, as government scrutiny intensifies and child safety compliance requirements tighten.

New Delhi/Mumbai: Parents of “kidfluencers,” or child influencers, are increasingly exploring workarounds to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly and monetisable, as government scrutiny intensifies and child safety compliance requirements tighten.

While discussions on banning underage users from social media continue, a provision in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 requiring explicit parental consent to share a child’s photos or videos online has worried brands. But how these rules are applied in practice on social media is often not clearly defined or easy to enforce. As a result, parents of child influencers are navigating these grey areas to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly. To be sure, the regulatory tightening hasn't reduced interest in child-driven engagement—it has simply changed how collaborations are structured.

While discussions on banning underage users from social media continue, a provision in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 requiring explicit parental consent to share a child’s photos or videos online has worried brands. But how these rules are applied in practice on social media is often not clearly defined or easy to enforce. As a result, parents of child influencers are navigating these grey areas to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly. To be sure, the regulatory tightening hasn't reduced interest in child-driven engagement—it has simply changed how collaborations are structured.

Across social media platforms, parents are restructuring child-led content. For instance, accounts are increasingly operated under parents' names, with bios explicitly stating management by the mother or father. Videos are framed as family content, featuring parents alongside their children. Platforms' co-posting options further blur lines of ownership and authorship.

Also Read | Social media ruling in the US: Are Instagram, YouTube at risk in India?

Take six-year-old Era Sinha, for instance, who dominated social media feeds in February 2025 when her video asking her mother not to scold her for ordering Kinder Joy chocolates via Blinkit went viral with 68.7 million views, followed by a brand partnership with the quick-commerce app. She had started gaining visibility a month earlier, when a January 2025 video on her Instagram account @little.era12_official about how she calls her mother racked up 64 million views. Her videos average 10 million views and have led to brand partnerships. Sanaya Ranjan, Era’s mother, not only manages the account but also appears in the videos, signaling parental consent and control.

“Before social media, when parents who saw potential in their children to perform well on screen tried to make them child artists through modelling gigs, ads, and film shoots, it was never criticized,” Ranjan said. “Then, why is there so much scrutiny if the child is creating content on social media?”

Under Section 9 of India’s DPDP framework, if a child is under 18, social media platforms or anyone processing their data must get verifiable consent from a parent or legal guardian before collecting, using, or publishing the child’s photos, videos, or personal identifiers.

However, parent-child influencer operations exploit regulatory grey zones. Senior advocate Gauhar Mirza said, “Parental consent issues continue to be there. They try to bypass it by parents operating the account. There is still some grey area until there is some action taken by the government or MeitY (ministry of electronics and information technology).”

Even as parents navigate compliance, questions remain about the nature of consent. In many cases, children are unaware of their influencer status. The law recognizes parents as representatives of the child’s data rights, but does not clarify whether children understand or willingly participate. Mirza said, “It is not physical labour, so it cannot be a case of child labour. The criteria of age marked for physical labour is 14 years. If the child in the videos is shown doing child labour then that content is flagged.”

Also Read | Karnataka wants to ban U-16s from social media; industry, experts sceptical

Brands prefer parent influencers who feature their children. “Since parents are the primary decision-makers, this approach ensures collaborations are more responsible and well-managed. We consider child-only accounts only when they are clearly operated and supervised by parents” said Riddhi Sharma, founder of BabyOrgano, an ayurvedic babycare product brand that frequently works with kidfluencers. She added that parent-child influencers deliver stronger return on investment (ROI) by building higher trust and driving more effective conversions.

India is among several governments considering restrictions or bans on social media use for underage users. Countries such as Australia and France have already announced age-based limits on children’s access to social media platforms.

Shivani Kapila, a lifestyle mom influencer based out of Surat who uploads content around parenting on her Instagram account @littleglove_aka_shivani, had left her human resources job at Google and has been pursuing social media since 2019. The baby became a part of social media before she was born, as Kapila documented her pregnancy in a joint family through her vlogs. Her daughter, Aadya Tyagi, who is four now, has her own Instagram page @littleglove_aka_baby.

However, Kapila said she prefers posting most of their videos on her own account. “Posting from my account gives me much more vigilance so most of her content goes to my account. I create content with her only if it’s absolutely necessary, fun or she enjoys it,” Kapila added, "It's too young for them to be exposed to content creation as creators, until and unless they understand what's good and bad for them, … I have seen a lot of cases where money starts dropping in, the child has a very hectic and harassing routine and is not able to enjoy the childhood he or she deserves.”

“Section 9(3) of the DPDP Act bars processing data that harms a child's well-being regardless of parental consent. Parental sign-off protects neither the brand nor the child,” said Nakul Gandhi, founding partner, NG Law Chambers.

The DPDP Act, 2023 is India's data privacy law that governs how personal data is collected, stored, and processed. It mandates consent-based handling of personal information, especially for children.

Also Read | Tech giants turn to influencers to earn ‘good place to work’ tag on social media

"The Act mandates identity verification, proof of parent-child relationship, and detailed consent records but offers no standardised mechanism to achieve this. In an industry running largely on informal DMs and cash deals, compliance will be selective," Gandhi added.

Jyotsna Jayaram, partner, technology, media and telecommunications at Trilegal, said, “Platforms and brands will need to ensure that consent remains informed and auditable across evolving uses, which can operationally necessitate closer and more ongoing parental involvement.”

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Meet the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z cRead more

ulture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

Read Less
Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsParents find workarounds as privacy rules tighten for kidfluencers

Parents find workarounds as privacy rules tighten for kidfluencers

Pratishtha BagaiYash Tiwari
4 min read20 Apr 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Across social media platforms, parents are restructuring child-led content.
Across social media platforms, parents are restructuring child-led content. (Pixabay)
Summary

While discussions on banning underage users from social media continue, a provision in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 requiring explicit parental consent to share a child’s photos or videos online has worried brands. But these rules are often difficult to enforce.

Gift this article

New Delhi/Mumbai: Parents of “kidfluencers,” or child influencers, are increasingly exploring workarounds to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly and monetisable, as government scrutiny intensifies and child safety compliance requirements tighten.

New Delhi/Mumbai: Parents of “kidfluencers,” or child influencers, are increasingly exploring workarounds to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly and monetisable, as government scrutiny intensifies and child safety compliance requirements tighten.

While discussions on banning underage users from social media continue, a provision in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 requiring explicit parental consent to share a child’s photos or videos online has worried brands. But how these rules are applied in practice on social media is often not clearly defined or easy to enforce. As a result, parents of child influencers are navigating these grey areas to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly. To be sure, the regulatory tightening hasn't reduced interest in child-driven engagement—it has simply changed how collaborations are structured.

While discussions on banning underage users from social media continue, a provision in the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025 requiring explicit parental consent to share a child’s photos or videos online has worried brands. But how these rules are applied in practice on social media is often not clearly defined or easy to enforce. As a result, parents of child influencers are navigating these grey areas to keep their children’s accounts brand-friendly. To be sure, the regulatory tightening hasn't reduced interest in child-driven engagement—it has simply changed how collaborations are structured.

Across social media platforms, parents are restructuring child-led content. For instance, accounts are increasingly operated under parents' names, with bios explicitly stating management by the mother or father. Videos are framed as family content, featuring parents alongside their children. Platforms' co-posting options further blur lines of ownership and authorship.

Also Read | Social media ruling in the US: Are Instagram, YouTube at risk in India?

Take six-year-old Era Sinha, for instance, who dominated social media feeds in February 2025 when her video asking her mother not to scold her for ordering Kinder Joy chocolates via Blinkit went viral with 68.7 million views, followed by a brand partnership with the quick-commerce app. She had started gaining visibility a month earlier, when a January 2025 video on her Instagram account @little.era12_official about how she calls her mother racked up 64 million views. Her videos average 10 million views and have led to brand partnerships. Sanaya Ranjan, Era’s mother, not only manages the account but also appears in the videos, signaling parental consent and control.

“Before social media, when parents who saw potential in their children to perform well on screen tried to make them child artists through modelling gigs, ads, and film shoots, it was never criticized,” Ranjan said. “Then, why is there so much scrutiny if the child is creating content on social media?”

Under Section 9 of India’s DPDP framework, if a child is under 18, social media platforms or anyone processing their data must get verifiable consent from a parent or legal guardian before collecting, using, or publishing the child’s photos, videos, or personal identifiers.

However, parent-child influencer operations exploit regulatory grey zones. Senior advocate Gauhar Mirza said, “Parental consent issues continue to be there. They try to bypass it by parents operating the account. There is still some grey area until there is some action taken by the government or MeitY (ministry of electronics and information technology).”

Even as parents navigate compliance, questions remain about the nature of consent. In many cases, children are unaware of their influencer status. The law recognizes parents as representatives of the child’s data rights, but does not clarify whether children understand or willingly participate. Mirza said, “It is not physical labour, so it cannot be a case of child labour. The criteria of age marked for physical labour is 14 years. If the child in the videos is shown doing child labour then that content is flagged.”

Also Read | Karnataka wants to ban U-16s from social media; industry, experts sceptical

Brands prefer parent influencers who feature their children. “Since parents are the primary decision-makers, this approach ensures collaborations are more responsible and well-managed. We consider child-only accounts only when they are clearly operated and supervised by parents” said Riddhi Sharma, founder of BabyOrgano, an ayurvedic babycare product brand that frequently works with kidfluencers. She added that parent-child influencers deliver stronger return on investment (ROI) by building higher trust and driving more effective conversions.

India is among several governments considering restrictions or bans on social media use for underage users. Countries such as Australia and France have already announced age-based limits on children’s access to social media platforms.

Shivani Kapila, a lifestyle mom influencer based out of Surat who uploads content around parenting on her Instagram account @littleglove_aka_shivani, had left her human resources job at Google and has been pursuing social media since 2019. The baby became a part of social media before she was born, as Kapila documented her pregnancy in a joint family through her vlogs. Her daughter, Aadya Tyagi, who is four now, has her own Instagram page @littleglove_aka_baby.

However, Kapila said she prefers posting most of their videos on her own account. “Posting from my account gives me much more vigilance so most of her content goes to my account. I create content with her only if it’s absolutely necessary, fun or she enjoys it,” Kapila added, "It's too young for them to be exposed to content creation as creators, until and unless they understand what's good and bad for them, … I have seen a lot of cases where money starts dropping in, the child has a very hectic and harassing routine and is not able to enjoy the childhood he or she deserves.”

“Section 9(3) of the DPDP Act bars processing data that harms a child's well-being regardless of parental consent. Parental sign-off protects neither the brand nor the child,” said Nakul Gandhi, founding partner, NG Law Chambers.

The DPDP Act, 2023 is India's data privacy law that governs how personal data is collected, stored, and processed. It mandates consent-based handling of personal information, especially for children.

Also Read | Tech giants turn to influencers to earn ‘good place to work’ tag on social media

"The Act mandates identity verification, proof of parent-child relationship, and detailed consent records but offers no standardised mechanism to achieve this. In an industry running largely on informal DMs and cash deals, compliance will be selective," Gandhi added.

Jyotsna Jayaram, partner, technology, media and telecommunications at Trilegal, said, “Platforms and brands will need to ensure that consent remains informed and auditable across evolving uses, which can operationally necessitate closer and more ongoing parental involvement.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z cRead more

ulture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

Read Less
Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
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