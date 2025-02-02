Parents starve daughter, put her at ’risk’ of cardiac arrest in Australia’s Perth - Chilling details emerge

A couple in Australia’s Perth were found guilty of recklessly starving their only daughter for several years. The matter came to light as the then-15-year-old ballerina girl was chronically malnourished, with yellowing skin, a shrinking frame and child-like clothing rung alarm bells among her dance instructors.

The girl (now 20-years-old) had been homeschooled and had limited social interactions beyond dance classes, was starved to the point when hospitalisation became necessary.

Doctors had raised concerns about her elevated heart rate and delays in her bone age and puberty caused by prolonged malnutrition. They ruled that she was at the risk of cardiac arrest.

At the age of 16, her weight was just shy of 28 kilograms.

The matter kept escalating as the parents didn’t pay attention to the poor health of their daughter. In 2020, the Department of Communities started fielding complaints which led to the parents being charged.

What did the court find? During the hearing of the case, Perth District Court Judge Linda Black said the “willfully blind” parents didn't want her daughter to grow up, because that would mean she would leave them and they would be left alone.

In hospital, her mother let the daughter sit on her lap and cry like a small child, helped her use the toilet, wash her hands and brush her teeth, and encouraged her to watch the Wiggles, Play School and Thomas the Tank Engine.

The judge said that both parents were selfish and prioritised themselves over their only daughter, despite their professed love for her.

“A parent that was not neglectful would have taken their daughter to see a medical professional long before you did —it was apparent to everyone around her except the people who professed to love her, and I simply cannot accept you didn’t see it,” Black said.

Black also said the couple was committed to the deception, continued to lie about their daughter’s age by forging her birth certificate.

The parents also called themselves a victim of a conspiracy against them by all those who encountered their daughter and tried to help.

“You were thinking of yourself,” Black told the girl’s father.

“Your daughter was fading before your eyes — she was becoming weak, she was exhibiting signs of severe malnutrition and her life was in danger, but you chose to continue to lie about her age. The most egregious [lie] of all.”

“But the strongest emotions the two of you expressed were not about your emaciated daughter, but the people who brought the reality to your attention.”