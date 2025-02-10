Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 LIVE: PM Modi interacts with students, ‘A leader becomes a leader when…’ | Watch

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 interacted with students. While interacting with students, the Prime Minister asked students in to not take pressure and focus on their studies.

He also added that students should not be confined, adding that they need freedom to explore their passion. While speaking on leadership, PM Modi told the students that a person becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people.

Here are top highlights from PM Modi's interaction with students PM Modi speaks on leadership PM said, “... You have to focus your mind to know how to challenge yourself... A leader becomes a leader when he practices what he preaches and understands the issues of the people... Respect cannot be demanded...You have to change yourself and your behaviour will gain respect for you... People will accept your behaviour, they will not accept your preachings..."

‘Turn your failures into your lessons’, says PM Modi While speaking to the studnets, the Priume Minister also said that life of a student does not stop if he fails an exam and said that that one should turn their failures as lessons.

“You should turn your failures into your lessons... You are fortunate because you were born in an era of technology... Our attempts must be to understand technology and have an optimum utilisation of it...,” he added.

'Parents should help their children to progress in their children's interests' Prime Minister Modi urged parents to support their children's interests and avoid comparing or criticising students publicly.

"... If a child wants to be an artist, he is forced to be an engineer or a doctor. This results in lifelong stress... Parents should help their children to progress in their children's interests... There should not be a comparison between two students and they should not be criticised in front of everyone..."