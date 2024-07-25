Paris Olympic Games 2024: All about India’s contingent--2nd largest team, most number of athletes from Haryana

The Paris Olympics 2024, slated to begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11, will see 117 athletes from India vying for honours in the international multi-sport event.
Over half of the Indian athletes will be making their Olympic debut in France's capital. Many of them have participated in Tokyo 2020 and previous summer Olympics.
A sneak peek at the facts about participants in the Paris Olympics 2024:
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess