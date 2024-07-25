Paris Olympic Games 2024: All about India’s contingent--2nd largest team, most number of athletes from Haryana

The Paris Olympics 2024, slated to begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11, will see 117 athletes from India vying for honours in the international multi-sport event.

Over half of the Indian athletes will be making their Olympic debut in France's capital. Many of them have participated in Tokyo 2020 and previous summer Olympics.

Top facts about the Indian contingent A sneak peek at the facts about participants in the Paris Olympics 2024:

Also Read | BCCI pledges ₹8.5 crore support Indian Athletes in Paris Olympics 2024

Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 witnessed the largest contingent in which 121 athletes took part. This year 117 athletes will be participating, India’s second-largest contingent in the Olympics, First Post reported. It is important to note that the Indian women’s hockey team failed to qualify for Paris 2024. As many as 72 athletes of the Indian contingent will be making their debut in the Paris Olympics, which is almost 61%.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Indian breakers wait for their big break

As many as 70 male and 47 female athletes from India will be partaking in the Paris Olympics 2024.

This year, the largest contingent of 29 participants is in athletes. This includes two reserves from India. Shooting has the second-largest contingent. Also read: Hardik Pandya didn’t become Team India captain as Suryakumar Yadav ‘likely to be available more often’: Ajit Agarkar The maximum number of athletes hail from Haryana, bringing the state's representation at the Paris Olympics to 24. Punjab follows close behind with 19 athletes.

Also Read | How extreme heat casts a shadow on the Paris Olympics

India will be participating in a total of 16 sports disciplines at the Paris Olympics, per First Post.

The Indian contingent features five previous medalists – Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team. Also read: Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirement: ‘Can’t say how much cricket is left in them’