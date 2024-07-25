Paris Olympics 2024 are scheduled to officially begin from July 26 with 117 Indian athletes participating in the event. Among the participating athletes, over half of them will be making their Olympic debut in France' capital.

The Paris Olympics 2024, slated to begin on July 26 and conclude on August 11, will see 117 athletes from India vying for honours in the international multi-sport event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over half of the Indian athletes will be making their Olympic debut in France's capital. Many of them have participated in Tokyo 2020 and previous summer Olympics.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Top facts about the Indian contingent A sneak peek at the facts about participants in the Paris Olympics 2024: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 witnessed the largest contingent in which 121 athletes took part. This year 117 athletes will be participating, India’s second-largest contingent in the Olympics, First Post reported. It is important to note that the Indian women’s hockey team failed to qualify for Paris 2024. As many as 72 athletes of the Indian contingent will be making their debut in the Paris Olympics, which is almost 61%.

As many as 70 male and 47 female athletes from India will be partaking in the Paris Olympics 2024.

This year, the largest contingent of 29 participants is in athletes. This includes two reserves from India. Shooting has the second-largest contingent. Also read: Hardik Pandya didn’t become Team India captain as Suryakumar Yadav ‘likely to be available more often’: Ajit Agarkar The maximum number of athletes hail from Haryana, bringing the state's representation at the Paris Olympics to 24. Punjab follows close behind with 19 athletes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India will be participating in a total of 16 sports disciplines at the Paris Olympics, per First Post.

The Indian contingent features five previous medalists – Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, and the men's hockey team. Also read: Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retirement: ‘Can’t say how much cricket is left in them’

Notably, Parul Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker will participate in more than one individual event at the Paris Olympics. Parul will be participating in women’s 3000m steeplechase in addition to the 5000m run. Manu will be participating in the women’s 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event, in addition to 25m pistol shooting events.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!