Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat in a face-off with defending champion Yui Susaki from Japan; where to livestream here

Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat, India's woman wrestler, dropped weight to be eligible in the 50 kg category event at the Summer Olympics in Paris, making way for Antim Panghal to contest in the 53kg event. Details about her wrestling match are given below.

Paris Olympics 2024: India's woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be in a face-off with Japan's Yui Susaki in the wrestling event at the Summer Olympics today.
Paris Olympics 2024: India's woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be in a face-off with Japan's Yui Susaki in the wrestling event at the Summer Olympics today.

Vinesh Phogat, India's star woman wrestler and a world championship bronze medallist, will begin her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign today with the women's 50 kg wrestling event. 

India's hopes are high from the first Indian woman wrestler who bagged gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games. Vinesh Phogat has won multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships.

She will face-off with Japan's Yui Susaki in the wrestling event at the Summer Olympics. 

In the Tokyo Olympics 2020 quarter-finals, Vinesh Phogat lost against Belarusian Vanesa Kaladzinskaya. Her Olympic debut at the Rio Olympics 2016 was a disappointment. She was among the favourite players, but she suffered a quarter-final exit following a knee injury.

She dropped weight to be eligible in the 50 kg category, making way for Antim Panghal to contest in the 53 kg event.

Where to watch

The tough fight between Vinesh Phogat and Yui Susaki will be broadcast on Jio Cinema at 2:30 pm and can be live-streamed through Network 18 channels in India.

All to know about Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki

The defending champion, Yui Susaki, won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 without conceding a single point.

Except for three defeats to Yuki Irie in 2015, 2017, and 2019, Yui Susaki has not lost a single wrestling bout since 2010, which adds to the Japanese wrestler's accomplishments. 

Yui Susaki, who secured gold at the 2017 Paris World Wrestling Championships in the 48 kg category, is renowned for her excellent technique. At the Budapest World Wrestling Championships 2022, she bagged another gold in the 50 kg category.

She has been honoured with several accolades throughout her career, apart from an Olympic gold. This includes five World Championships golds, two Asian Championship golds, a gold each at the Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin and World U-23 Championship, two golds at the World Juniors Championships, and three at the World Cadets Championships.

