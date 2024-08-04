Paris Olympics-The Daily Rundown

Here’s the Aug. 3 rundown of the AP’s latest Summer Olympics 2024 coverage plans, including live video and text plans, our explanatory journalism and highlights from previous cycles. Notable event schedules are included when available. All times are EDT.

— OLY--BOX-Boxing Controversy. Boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria has clinched a medal at the Paris Olympics following days of sharp scrutiny and online abuse as misconceptions about her gender have exploded into a larger clash about identity in sports. By Greg Beacham. SENT

— OLY--GYM-Event Finals. Simone Biles says “never say never” when it comes to her future. Biles made the comment after earning her third gold medal in Paris, where she won the women’s vault final on Saturday. By National Writer Will Graves. SENT

— OLY—ATH-Track and Field. Sha’Carri Richardson’s comeback story hit a brick wall Saturday when Julien Alfred romped to the 100-meter title in 10.72 seconds to blow away the field and bring the first-ever Olympic medal to her island country of Saint Lucia. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT

— OLY—SWM-Swimming. Katie Ledecky has capped another stellar Olympics by becoming only the second swimmer to win the same event at four straight Summer Games, holding off Ariarne Titmus to win the 800-meter freestyle. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT

— OLY—SOC-Gemany-US. Trinity Rodman scored in extra time and the United States advanced to the women’s soccer semifinals at the Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Japan. By Soccer Writer Anne M. Peterson. SENT What’s Trending

— OLY—BOX-Imane Khelif-Career. Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics. By Greg Beacham. SENT

— OLY—TEN-Tennis. Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will play for the men’s singles gold at the 2024 Olympics. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT

— OLY—SOC-Germany-Canada. Canada women’s soccer team lost a penalty shootout to Germany in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games, ending an Olympic run marred by a drone-spying scandal. SENT

— OLY--SWM-Heartbroken Dressel. Heartbroken US star Caeleb Dressel misses chance to defend Olympic titles in 50-meter free, 100 fly. By Janie McCauley. SENT Multimedia Spotlight

— OLY—BOX-OLY--BOX-Khelif Scene. A passionate crowd showered Algerian boxer Imane Khelif with cheers during her fight Saturday at the Paris Olympics following a cascade of backlash over false claims about her gender. By Alanis Thames. SENT

— OLY-REL-Marseille Contrasts. Marseille, host of the 2024 Olympics sailing competition, is a city of contrasts. It’s a millennia-old port, crossroads of cultures and faiths, where the sea is ever present but not equally accessible, and the beauty and cosmopolitanism rub shoulders with enclaves of poverty and exclusion. By Giovanna Dell’Orto. SENT Video Spotlight

—Live: Paris beauty shots

— Fan zone erupts as Teddy Riner stars again as France defends its Olympic title in mixed team judo SENT

— US fans react to women’s 100 meter final SENT

— Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is in the middle of a debate about gender regulations in sports. SENT

—‘I didn’t know four gold medals was possible’ Marchand joins McEvoy after winning gold. SENT

— VERTICAL GFX: Nike Air showcase their past, present and ... SENT Photo Spotlight

— Photo gallery with highlights of the action on Day 8 of the Olympics. SENT

— PHOTO COLLECTION: Paris Olympics Athletes and Flags. SENT

— One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo. By Vadim Ghirda SENT What do I need to know?

— OLY--Halfway Point-Memorable Moments New stars have been discovered at the Paris Olympics, which has made household names out of the “Pommel Horse Guy” and “Love Island-“wannabe Ilona Maher. These Games have been full of memorable moments since the controversial opening ceremony, through the dirty Seine River to the podium ceremonies that introduced bright new faces to international sports. A look at some moments at the halfway point of the Olympics. By AP National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT

— OLY--CYC-Men’s Road Race. Remco Evenepoel has become the first rider to sweep the Olympic road race and time trial. By Dave Skretta. SENT

— OLY-Neutral-Athletes-Explainer. At the Paris Olympics, AIN hides the identity of the few Russian and Belarusian athletes. By Graham Dunbar. SENT

— OLY-REL-Boats-for-God. Models of boats donated for answered prayers hang in basilica in Marseille, Olympic sailing host. By Giovanna Dell’Orto. SENT

—OLY—What-To-Watch-Guide. SENT Athlete Update

— OLY—ATH-Alfred's Gold. St. Lucian sprinter Julien Alfred dedicated her Olympic 100-meter win to her father after powering through the rain to hold off Sha’Carri Richardson, Melissa Jefferson and the rest of the field. It was the first Olympic medal for her island country. By Pat Graham. SENT

— OLY—SWM-US-Walsh Sisters. Less than an hour after Alex Walsh was denied an Olympic bronze medal for a disqualification in her 200-meter individual medley, younger sister Gretchen helped set a 4x100 mixed medley relay world record with the Americans. By Janie McCauley. SENT

— OLY—ATH-Mixed 4x400. Femke Bol of the Netherlands reeled in three runners over the last half lap to give her country the Olympic gold medal in the 4x400-meter mixed relay. By Andrew Dampf. SENT

— OLY--ATH-The Mad Scientist. Bobby Kersee normally doesn’t stick around to watch his racers race. By the time they hit the starting line, he knows his job is done. From Flo-Jo to Allyson Felix to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Kersee’s athletes have won at least one gold medal at every Olympics since 1984. The secret recipe for track’s most successful coach, the man they call “The Mad Scientist?” He’s not giving that one away quite yet. By Pat Graham and Eddie Pells. SENT

—OLY--BVL-Scandinavians at the Beach. Some of the world’s best beach volleyball is coming from places more often associated with snow than with sand. Norway is the defending Olympic champion, and Sweden arrived in Paris with an innovative jump-set that helped them climb to the top of the international rankings. It’s a change from the days when the sport was dominated by the United States and Brazil and places like Australia with a deep beach culture. By Jimmy Golen. SENT Medal Updates

— A complete list of Paris Olympics medal winners. SENT What did I miss

— IOC—Gasol. Olympic member Pau Gasol details risks to IOC, sports officials from FBI interest in doping case. By Graham Dunbar. SENT

— OLY—VBL-Convicted Rapist. Steven van de Velde, Olympic beach volleyball player convicted of rape, advances to round-of-16 . By Jimmy Golen. SENT

— OLY-SWM-China-Doping. Another Chinese Olympic swimming medalist linked to doping scandal denies any wrongdoing. By Paul Newberry. SENT What’s Ahead

— OLY—ATH-Track and Field. Noah Lyles races in the men’s 100 meters Sunday but comes in as an underdog to Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson, who has the world’s best time this year at 9.77 seconds. By Eddie Pells. Aug. 4

— OLY--CLB-Sport Climbing-Eating Disorders. Eating disorders have often been a taboo topic among sport climbers. Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret, an eight-time world champion and the Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo, recently spoke out about how these disorders have hurt athletes who believe staying skinny is the only way to succeed in the sport. By Tales Azzoni. Aug. 4

