Paris Olympics-The Daily Rundown

Here’s the July 27 rundown of the AP’s latest Summer Olympics 2024 coverage plans, including live video and text plans, our explanatory journalism and highlights from previous cycles. Notable event schedules are included when available. All times are EDT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can find Summer Olympics 2024-The Daily Rundown in your CMS or in AP Newsroom.

— OLY--Paris-Opening Ceremony-Subversive Paris. The Olympic gold medalist of naughtiness. Subversion ran like a silken thread through the wacky, wonderful and rule-breaking Olympic opening ceremony the French capital used to astound, bemuse and, at times, poke a finger in the eye of global audiences. That Paris put on the most diverse of opening ceremonies wasn’t a surprise. Paris didn’t just push the envelope. It did away with it entirely. By John Leicester. SENT

— OLY—SOC-FIFA-Canada-Drone Scandal. FIFA docked six points from Canada in the Paris Olympics women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each on Saturday in a drone-spying scandal. By Graham Dunbar. SENT

— OLY—SWM-Swimming. Ariarne Titmus knocked off Katie Ledecky again at the Olympics, winning the 400-meter freestyle Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Paris Games. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—Paris-Ukraine House. The Ukraine House is opening as a place for athletes from the war-torn country to celebrate and fans to cheer them on during their competitions. SENT

— OLY—BKO-US-Durant. There is hope that Kevin Durant plays for the U.S. in its Olympic opener against Serbia on Sunday, which means the men’s national team may have 12 players available to play for the first time this summer. The Americans open their quest for a fifth consecutive gold medal against Serbia. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT

— OLY—TEN-Tennis-Roundup. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are all in first-round action as the Olympic tennis event starts Saturday. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—Olympics-College Sports. Not long after the Olympics leave Paris, college football will take center stage in the United States. In a twist that doesn’t quite resonate with the average sports fan, all those football games will have a bigger impact on the future of the Olympics than any track or swim meet. By Doug Feinberg and Eddie Pells. SENT

—OLY-EQU-Equestrian-Horses and Riders. When three-time Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin withdrew from the Paris Olympics this week after video emerged of her repeatedly whipping a horse, the spotlight was thrust firmly on how horses should be afforded better protection. With equestrian competition getting underway with dressage events at Versailles, the riders will be under scrutiny as to how they treat their horses. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT What’s Trending

— Moments from the Opening Ceremony. SENT Multimedia Spotlight {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—Music Playlist By Sport. From the dazzling opening ceremony to warmup songs, music is intrinsic to the Paris Olympics. Athletes from around the world are competing in dozens of disciplines among 32 sports. For those watching at home, we have a cheeky musical guide to each sport — some picks more literal than others. By Music Writer Maria Sherman. Video Spotlight

—Live: Paris beauty shots

— Ukraine’s Olympic house opens at Paris Olympics. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Hundreds queue in Paris’ Tuileries to see the Olympic cauldron SENT

— ‘I cried’ - Olympic fans give their verdict on the opening ceremony. SENT

— Highlights from Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Olympic flame is lit ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. SENT

— Extinction Rebellion protesters stopped by police in Paris. SENT Photo Spotlight

— Daily Life Photo Gallery What do I need to know? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—SHO-10-Time Olympian. Georgian shooter becomes the first 10-time female Olympian. She made her debut for the Soviet Union. SENT

— OLY—Cauldron-Balloon. Olympic cauldron to rise into Paris skies each night. SENT

— OLY—Paris-Seine-Athletes. The Olympic triathlon events are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. AP will take a look at athletes’ concerns over water quality in the Seine River after heavy rains Friday. By Kate Brumback SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—Paris Barriers. Metal gates barred people from easily traversing the heart of Paris because of high security precautions for the Olympics opening ceremony along the Seine River. Now that the Games have kicked off, those barriers are lifting and tourists, locals and businesses are relieved to move through the city with more ease. By Megan Janetsky. SENT

—OLY-What-To-Watch-Guide. SENT Athlete Update

— OLY-GYM-Biles-Qualifying. Simone Biles will serve as the anchor on three of four events for the U.S. during Olympic qualifying. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—VBL-Convicted Rapist. Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who was convicted and served time in prison for rape, will make his Olympic debut on Sunday. His presence casts a pall over the sunshiny sport and its beach party atmosphere. By Jimmy Golen. SENT

— OLY—BKO-Spain Fernandez. Paris milestone: Spain’s Rudy Fernandez becomes 1st basketball player to appear in 6 Olympics. SENT Medal Updates

— OLY-SHO-Paris-First-Gold-Medal. China wins the first gold medal of the 2024 Olympics in mixed team air rifle shooting. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY--DIV-Chinese Gold. One down, seven to go: China wins first diving gold as it pursues unprecedented sweep of all eight. SENT What did I miss

— OLY—SOC-Azcona-Red-Card. Dominican Republic’s Azcona sent off for kicking Spain’s Cubarsi in groin at Olympics. SENT

— OLY—Opening Ceremony-Drag Queens. Drag queens shine at Olympics opening, but ‘Last Supper’ tableau draws criticism. SENT {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— OLY—BKL-Nigeria-Opening-Ceremonies-Denied. Nigeria women’s basketball team denied entry to opening ceremony boat by federation. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT What's Ahead

— OLY—BKO-Serbia-US. The U.S. men's basketball team begins its quest for an eighth-consecutive gold medal when it takes on Serbia in the Olympic opener for both teams. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. Photos. July 28

— OLY-EQU-Equestrian-Palace of Versailles. VERSAILLES, France — The palace of Versailles is one of the most attractive venues of the Paris Olympics, and was once the residence of French royalty where Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette held lavish banquets. Dressage riders get a first gallop around the sumptuous-looking gardens when team and individual events start on Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. Photos. July 28 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

— Daily TV Schedule. SENT

___

For coverage and planning questions, the Nerve Center can be reached at 1 800 845 8450 (ext. 1600). For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 1 844 777 2006. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!