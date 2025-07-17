Parish priest injured, two killed as Israeli strike hits Catholic Church in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a Gaza Catholic church injured several individuals, including a parish priest. Two women were killed, and the Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church in the enclave was damaged, as reported by Reuters.

Six people were severely injured, and parish priest Father Gabriele Romanelli, who frequently informed the late Pope Francis on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, sustained minor leg injuries, the report said, citing Italy's ANSA news agency.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza, including the Holy Family Church, calling the attacks on civilians unacceptable and stating that no military action can justify such behaviour.

"Israeli raids on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a post on the social media platform X.

"The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable. No military action can justify such an attitude," she added.

The attack comes a day after US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, said that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza were progressing well.

Donald Trump told his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, during a bill signing event at the White House, “We have some positive developments regarding Gaza and a few other high-level matters we're working on. You've done an excellent job," Mint earlier reported, citing Al Jazeera.

“We’re in proximity talks now, and we had four issues, and now we’re down to one after two days of proximity talks,” Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House earlier.

The conflict in Gaza began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of whom were civilians, according to official data compiled by AFP.

Israel's military operation in Gaza has led to the deaths of 58,573 Palestinians, most of whom were civilians, as reported by the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave.