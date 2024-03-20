Parkinson’s Disease Can Now Be Detected Through the Skin
Betsy McKay , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Mar 2024, 11:06 PM IST
SummaryA new test identifies Parkinson’s by a protein rather than waiting for symptoms that can take years to appear.
Debi Lucas had a tremor in her arm. Her feet froze when she tried to walk and she fell into her coffee table, busting her lip.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less