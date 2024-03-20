Parkinson’s Disease Can Now Be Detected Through the Skin

The test can help doctors rule out diseases with similar symptoms that might be treated differently or have different prognoses. Patients with symptoms of Parkinson’s are often misdiagnosed, according to data from autopsies, said Dr. Christopher Gibbons, a neurologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and the study’s lead author. He is also an adviser to CND Life Sciences. More than 20% of participants in the study had received a wrong diagnosis, he said.