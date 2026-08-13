Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die after days of deadlock

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 13 August ending the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The development also being an ends to the Parliamentary standoff between the Opposition and ruling members over a host of issues including the student protests.
The day in Lok Sabha began with Speaker Om Birla asking the members to stand up for paying tribute to Vande Mataram, the national song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the house. Soon after the song was recited, the Speaker announced that the Lok Sabha is being adjourned sine die.
Quick answers to key questions
The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die due to a prolonged deadlock between the Opposition and ruling members over various issues, including protests by students.
Disruptions were primarily caused by the Opposition's demands for a discussion on police brutality against student protesters and other unresolved matters, such as the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row.
Amit Shah expressed his readiness to answer all questions regarding the student protests and encouraged a discussion in Parliament about the issues raised.
The Opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, rejected Shah's invitation for discussion, criticizing it as a last-minute attempt to address the situation without accountability.
Despite the disruptions, Parliament passed several bills, including the one to rename Kerala as Keralam and the NCDC Amendment Bill.
The opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) protested at Makar Dwar before the 11 am scheduled beginning of the session proceedings today.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on 21 July saw frequent disruptions in both the Houses amid Opposition demands, calling for a discussion on alleged police brutality on protesters at Jantar Mantar, Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation row, among other issues.
The Opposition had also demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the alleged police excesses during the 20 July protest at Jantar Mantar.
On Wednesday, the Parliament cleared the Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam and the NCDC Amendment Bill. This session, the Parliament has cleared at least 19 Bills, seven of which were passed in 36 minutes without discussion.
In Rajya Sabha, the proceedings were hit by a row over shuddhikaran (purification) ceremony held at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on 8 August. Kharge addressed the chair accusing the BJP of being behind the ‘purification.’
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda responded saying that the party doesn't endorse these acts and will investigate who was behind it.
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die at around 12 noon.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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