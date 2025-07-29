Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: ‘Do you speak with Paki?’ Amit Shah jibes at Oppn; informs 3 terrorists killed

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday briefed the House on Operation Mahadev in which three terrorists Suleiman alias (Faizal Jat), Afghan and Jibran were killed in a joint operation by J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF
Parliament witnessed a heated debate on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the charge for the government in the Lok Sabha. The fiery exchange saw the Centre and the opposition face off over the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in May.
The discussion is part of a three-day debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military response, launched after a week of parliamentary disruptions.
While the BJP and its allies praised the Modi government for delivering a strong and decisive response to Pakistan’s terror networks, they also criticised the opposition for allegedly undermining the morale of the armed forces.
In contrast, opposition parties hit back by raising questions about security lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack. They also pointed to US President Donald Trump's claims of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, demanding clarity from the government and criticising the intelligence apparatus for failing to apprehend those behind the terror strike.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram for questioning the evidence linking the Pahalgam attackers to Pakistan, remarking that raising such a query on the eve of the parliamentary debate seemed like an attempt to defend or shield Pakistan.
