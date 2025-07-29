Subscribe

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 'Amit Shah learns history from middleman, says Congress,' says Cong

  • Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah on Tuesday briefed the House on Operation Mahadev in which three terrorists Suleiman alias (Faizal Jat), Afghan and Jibran were killed in a joint operation by J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF.

Livemint
Updated29 Jul 2025, 01:48 PM IST
New Delhi, Jul 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV/Ani Video Grab)
New Delhi, Jul 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV/Ani Video Grab)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday briefed the House on Operation Mahadev in which three terrorists, Suleiman alias (Faizal Jat), Afghan and Jibran were killed in a joint operation by J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF

 Parliament witnessed a heated debate on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the charge for the government in the Lok Sabha. The fiery exchange saw the Centre and the opposition face off over the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in May.

The discussion is part of a three-day debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military response, launched after a week of parliamentary disruptions. 

While the BJP and its allies praised the Modi government for delivering a strong and decisive response to Pakistan’s terror networks, they also criticised the opposition for allegedly undermining the morale of the armed forces.

In contrast, opposition parties hit back by raising questions about security lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack. They also pointed to US President Donald Trump's claims of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, demanding clarity from the government and criticising the intelligence apparatus for failing to apprehend those behind the terror strike.

Follow updates here:
29 Jul 2025, 01:48 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Speech only intended to blame the Opposition, says DMK MP Kanimozhi

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "We had to go on these delegations (MPs delegation on Operation Sindoor global outreach) because peace had failed us, and you (central govt) had failed the people of India..."

"For the first time, the BJP has shown some confidence in the Opposition, and they sent us out as leaders of (MPs) delegations to represent this country. I thank them. But also, I would like to say, if the opportunity to lead these delegations had not arisen, then we would have been happier and more grateful...Today, the Home Minister in his speech only intended to blame the Opposition...Today, it has become a blame game. Today, the Home Minister in his speech only intended to blame the Opposition."

29 Jul 2025, 01:43 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Shah learns history from middleman, says Congress

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Home Minister learns his history from a middleman turned politician. Here is the truth of Nehru ji and the so called US offer to India of UNSC membership.

In September 1955, Nehru stated categorically in the Lok Sabha : “There has been no offer, formal or informal, of this kind… The composition of the Security Council is prescribed by the UN Charter, according to which certain specified nations have permanent seats. No change or addition can be made to this without an amendment of the Charter.”

29 Jul 2025, 01:33 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: We has faith in PM Modi, says victim's kin

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: After three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev, Amit Shah said, in Pune, Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, who was killed in the Pahalgam Terror attack, said, "we had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that those who did this would be caught and killed. They were killed; it is a good thing. I thank the army..."

29 Jul 2025, 01:29 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: What Amit Shah said on India-Pakistan ceasefire?

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: On the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... Six of Pakistan's radar systems were destroyed... They attacked our residential areas, but we did not do the same... We only attacked their air bases and ruined their attacking capabilities. Our armed forces were intact. And their attacking capacities were destroyed. Pakistan had no option but to surrender. On May 10, the Pakistani DGMO called our DGMO, and we paused the conflict at 5 pm..."

29 Jul 2025, 01:01 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Can't sit quetly, Shah in Parl

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Following Operation Sindoor, our DGMO informed the Pak DGMO that India has attacked terror infrastructure on their land as per our right of self-defence. It cannot be like how it happened during Manmohan Singh's government, that terrorists come and kill us and we sit quietly..."

29 Jul 2025, 12:59 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 100 terrorists killed in Op Sindoor: Shah in LS

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: "Our security forces neutralised more than 100 terrorists during Operation Sindoor," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

29 Jul 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Op Mahadev killed those… Amit Shah's attack on Oppn

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack. "I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, 'Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe' (Their faces are smeared with ink)... What kind of politics is this?..." he said in Lok Sabha

29 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah slams Chidambaram's remark on Pahalgam Attackers

 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Congress leader P Chidambaram for questioning the evidence linking the Pahalgam attackers to Pakistan, remarking that raising such a query on the eve of the parliamentary debate seemed like an attempt to defend or shield Pakistan.

29 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Op Mahadev Launched On May 22, Says Amit Shah

Operation Mahadev was launched on May 22, 2025, said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. He added that he reached Srinagar by 5:30 PM, and a high-level security meeting was held that evening, where it was decided that the terrorists must not be allowed to flee the country.

29 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: 'Do you speak with Pakistan?' Amit Shah asks Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday informed in Parliament about the killing of the terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. He also took a swipe at the Opposition, stating that they “did not seem to be happy about it".

Amit Shah also asked Opposition, “Do you speak with Pakistan?”

29 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Amit Shah says Pahalgam terrorist Killed, Identified

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday confirmed in Parliament that the very rifles recovered from three terrorists killed in the recent Dachigam encounter were the same weapons used in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead. 

“Ballistic analysis of the rifles and cartridge cases conclusively established that these were the same weapons used in the attack on our civilians," Shah told the House.

