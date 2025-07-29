Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: ‘Amit Shah learns history from middleman, says Congress,' says Cong

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday briefed the House on Operation Mahadev in which three terrorists, Suleiman alias (Faizal Jat), Afghan and Jibran were killed in a joint operation by J&K police, Indian Army and CRPF
Parliament witnessed a heated debate on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the charge for the government in the Lok Sabha. The fiery exchange saw the Centre and the opposition face off over the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in May.
The discussion is part of a three-day debate on the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent military response, launched after a week of parliamentary disruptions.
While the BJP and its allies praised the Modi government for delivering a strong and decisive response to Pakistan’s terror networks, they also criticised the opposition for allegedly undermining the morale of the armed forces.
In contrast, opposition parties hit back by raising questions about security lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack. They also pointed to US President Donald Trump's claims of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, demanding clarity from the government and criticising the intelligence apparatus for failing to apprehend those behind the terror strike.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Speaking during the debate on Operation Sindoor, DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "We had to go on these delegations (MPs delegation on Operation Sindoor global outreach) because peace had failed us, and you (central govt) had failed the people of India..."
"For the first time, the BJP has shown some confidence in the Opposition, and they sent us out as leaders of (MPs) delegations to represent this country. I thank them. But also, I would like to say, if the opportunity to lead these delegations had not arisen, then we would have been happier and more grateful...Today, the Home Minister in his speech only intended to blame the Opposition...Today, it has become a blame game. Today, the Home Minister in his speech only intended to blame the Opposition."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Home Minister learns his history from a middleman turned politician. Here is the truth of Nehru ji and the so called US offer to India of UNSC membership.
In September 1955, Nehru stated categorically in the Lok Sabha : “There has been no offer, formal or informal, of this kind… The composition of the Security Council is prescribed by the UN Charter, according to which certain specified nations have permanent seats. No change or addition can be made to this without an amendment of the Charter.”
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: After three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev, Amit Shah said, in Pune, Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, who was killed in the Pahalgam Terror attack, said, "we had faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that those who did this would be caught and killed. They were killed; it is a good thing. I thank the army..."
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: On the ceasefire between Indian and Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "... Six of Pakistan's radar systems were destroyed... They attacked our residential areas, but we did not do the same... We only attacked their air bases and ruined their attacking capabilities. Our armed forces were intact. And their attacking capacities were destroyed. Pakistan had no option but to surrender. On May 10, the Pakistani DGMO called our DGMO, and we paused the conflict at 5 pm..."