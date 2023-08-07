Parliament session: Will Rahul Gandhi return to Parliament today? All you need to know3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:58 AM IST
The stay order qualifies to reinstate Rahul Gandhi's status as the Member of the Parliament as an MP of Wayanad. The procedure for the same has not yet taken place. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to return to Parliament from Monday.
Parliament session: After the Supreme Court has stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction, it is expected that the Congress leader will return to the Parliament today. On Friday, the top court, in an interim order stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case of the use of the 'Modi' surname. The Congress leader made the alleged remark at a campaign event in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Apart from this, the Floor leaders of the newly formed Opposition alliance the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will also meeting at the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament today to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House. The meeting of the floor leaders will be held at 10 am.
(With inputs from agencies)