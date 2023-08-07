Parliament session: After the Supreme Court has stayed Rahul Gandhi 's conviction, it is expected that the Congress leader will return to the Parliament today. On Friday, the top court, in an interim order stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case of the use of the 'Modi' surname. The Congress leader made the alleged remark at a campaign event in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections .

The ruling came after petition was filed by Rahul challenging his conviction and sentencing by a trial court in Surat in the criminal defamation case.

Officials from the Lok Sabha has told Hindustan Times that the authenticated copy of the Supreme Court ruling will be reviewed after which an appropriate action will be taken on this. “After the order is studied, the process usually takes less than 30 minutes. The proforma for such notifications are readily available with the secretariat," the official said as quoted by HT.

The spotlight also remains on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla whose signature will confirm Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement. Earlier, Sources told NDTV that they will go to court if there’s a delay in the reinstatement of Rahul Gandhi to the Lok Sabha. If Rahul Gandhi's membership is not restored by today evening, Congress Party is likely to move to the Supreme Court on 8 August, Sources said as reported by ANI.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke on restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership. He said, "We've given all the documents including order copy. We will meet Lok Sabha Speaker today and if needed we will protest as well. It is our right..."

The stay order qualifies to reinstate Rahul Gandhi's status as the Member of the Parliament as an MP of Wayanad. The procedure for the same has not yet taken place. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to return to Parliament from Monday. However, the Lok Sabha secretariat has to issue a notice. “The notice will say that his suspension from the Lok Sabha has been removed following the Supreme court decision. He can't come before the notification is issued", the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

Moreover, the Congress is also set to held a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs at 10:30 am today wherein the party is likely to bring up its demand for Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as a Parliamentary representative following SC's order.

Jairam Ramesh also took to his social media handhle and compared that in how much time it took the authorities to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as an MP and yet in the same amount of time, the Congress leader has not been reinstated yet. "26 hours after @RahulGandhi was "convicted" by the Sessions Court in Surat, the notification of his disqualification as MP was issued. 26 hours have passed since the Supreme Court stayed his wholly unjustified conviction. Why hasn’t his position as MP been restored yet?" Ramesh wrote.

Earlier on 7 August, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin spoke up for the return of Gandhi in the Parliament and also questioned as to why his membership of the Lok Sabha hasn't been restored as yet. In a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stalin wrote, "Why hasn't Thiru @RahulGandhi been restored as an MP despite the Supreme Court staying his conviction? Why the urgency shown to disqualify him is missing now? Is the BJP afraid of brother #RahulGandhi's presence in Parliament?