The stay order qualifies to reinstate Rahul Gandhi's status as the Member of the Parliament as an MP of Wayanad. The procedure for the same has not yet taken place. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rahul Gandhi is entitled to return to Parliament from Monday. However, the Lok Sabha secretariat has to issue a notice. “The notice will say that his suspension from the Lok Sabha has been removed following the Supreme court decision. He can't come before the notification is issued", the Lok Sabha secretariat said.

