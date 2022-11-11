Parliament Winter Session likely to be held in old building from Dec first week

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be held in the old building from the first week of December. Sources have said that the Winter Session of Parliament is likely to be concluded by the end of December. Sources have said that the final dates for the commencement and conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. All arrangements to hold the Winter Session of Parliament has begun in the old building.

