New Delhi: Indian Parliament will significantly widen its scrutiny of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) through the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) at a time the government is ramping up its operations in strategic sectors such as nuclear energy and rare earths and opens sunrise sectors to greater private investments, said COPU’s chairperson Baijayant Panda in an interview.
Parliament sharpens PSU oversight as India opens up strategic sectors
SummaryThe Committee on Public Undertakings plans to review nearly two dozen central public sector enterprises, a significant increase from previous years. This oversight aligns with the government's focus on strategic sectors and aims to improve compliance and operational performance in state-run firms.
