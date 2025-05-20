House panel to scan IBC functioning after SC's Bhushan order
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Subhash Narayan 5 min read 20 May 2025, 05:35 AM IST
SummaryThe Supreme Court order setting aside JSW Steel's acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel is seen as a milestone, as it comes five years after the NCLT and NCLAT both approved the rescue plan.
The parliament's top finance panel is set to scrutinize the country's insolvency and bankruptcy framework, in the wake of a recent Supreme Court order quashing the rescue of Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd (BPSL) and ordering its liquidation.
