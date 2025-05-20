House panel to scan IBC functioning after SC's Bhushan order

BPSL was among the 12 large bad loan accounts identified early for priority resolution. In September 2019, a company law court approved JSW Steel Ltd's ₹19,700 crore BPSL rescue plan, which was also upheld by an appeals tribunal the next year. The Supreme Court on 2 May this year overturned the plan, citing non-compliance with the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) provisions and certain jurisdictional issues. The order, which came five years after the final clearance, is seen as a milestone in India’s debt resolution framework as it highlights the need to ensure the integrity of the debt resolution process.