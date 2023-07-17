The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting on July 20 and to be conducted till August 11, will be held in the new parliament building, marking a significant milestone. It is expected to consist of 15 sittings. Here's a list of bills to be tabled during the Monsoon Session.

As per bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, there are 21 new bills and seven old bills listed for discussion during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022

It aims to replace the existing Information Technology (Reasonable Security Practices and Procedures and Sensitive Personal Data or Information) Rules. The new bill is expected to bring about wide-ranging exemptions and potentially reduce the authority of the data protection board.

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023

Another significant bill is the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, which seeks to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980. This controversial bill has been sent to a Parliamentary committee for review and endorsement before being tabled for consideration and passage during the monsoon session.

Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

The bill has already received clearance from a Joint Committee of Parliament and is ready to be tabled. This bill proposes amendments to the existing Biological Diversity Act of 2002 to enhance biodiversity conservation and promote benefit-sharing with local communities.

Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022

The bill is set to be introduced during the monsoon session. This bill aims to repeal 65 obsolete or redundant laws that have been superseded by other legislation.

Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022

It converts fines to penalties and removes imprisonment as a punishment for certain offenses under the Post Office Act of 1898.

Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022

This bill proposes the establishment of a Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund to support struggling multi-state co-operative societies.

Mediation Bill, 2021

It has already undergone scrutiny by a Standing Committee and is expected to be tabled during the monsoon session. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, has already been passed by the Lok Sabha and awaits passage in the Rajya Sabha.

Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, has been passed by the Lok Sabha and is awaiting listing for passage in the Upper House. This bill aims to include certain tribes and communities in the Scheduled Tribes category in Chhattisgarh.

The National Research Foundation Bill, 2023

It seeks to establish the National Research Foundation, besides repeal of the SERB (Science and Engineering Research Board) Act, 2008.

Other bills

The bills also include one seeking to include the Valmiki community as a synonym of Chura, Bhangi, Balmiki and Mehtar in the list of scheduled castes of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the bulletin.

Another bill seeks to repeal the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905, by incorporating its provisions into the Railways Act, 1989.

There is also a bill to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, for introducing exploration license and to de-list some minerals from the list of atomic minerals, according to the bulletin.

The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to make the process of sanctioning of films for exhibitions more effective and in tune with the changing times by including provisions in the Act to check film piracy, introduce age-based categories of certification and remove redundant provisions in the existing Act.

(With agency inputs)