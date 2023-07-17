Parliament's Monsoon Session starts Thursday: 21 new bills, 7 old bills listed. Check here2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:14 PM IST
The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held in the new parliament building and is expected to consist of 15 sittings. There are 21 new bills and seven old bills listed for discussion
The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting on July 20 and to be conducted till August 11, will be held in the new parliament building, marking a significant milestone. It is expected to consist of 15 sittings. Here's a list of bills to be tabled during the Monsoon Session.
