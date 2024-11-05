Parliament’s Winter Session to begin on November 25, announces Kiren Rijiju

The Winter Session of Parliament will take place from November 25 to December 20, 2024, as approved by President Droupadi Murmu. The session will feature the celebration of the Constitution's 75th Anniversary on November 26 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Nov 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Parliament's Winter Session will feature the celebration of the Constitution's 75th Anniversary on November 26 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kiren Rijiju said.
Parliament’s Winter Session will feature the celebration of the Constitution’s 75th Anniversary on November 26 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kiren Rijiju said. (PTI)

Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh MP, on Tuesday announced that President Droupadi Murmu approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session. The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs wrote," Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).

He added, “On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Business NewsNewsParliament’s Winter Session to begin on November 25, announces Kiren Rijiju

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.15
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.1 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    257.80
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.05 (2%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.20
    03:59 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.35 (2.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,320.80
    03:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    44.1 (3.45%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.00
    03:56 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.2 (1.82%)

    Gillette India share price

    10,519.05
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    116.1 (1.12%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,332.50
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    12.85 (0.97%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,548.10
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -82.6 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,708.00
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -88.75 (-4.94%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,640.20
    03:57 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -72.55 (-4.24%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,180.70
    03:58 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -179.4 (-4.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    127.85
    03:47 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    8.5 (7.12%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    326.10
    03:29 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    16.15 (5.21%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    1,014.65
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    49.25 (5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    495.45
    03:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    23 (4.87%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.