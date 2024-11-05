Parliament’s Winter Session to begin on November 25, announces Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh MP, on Tuesday announced that President Droupadi Murmu approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session. The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs wrote," Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).