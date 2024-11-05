Hello User
Business News/ News / Parliament's Winter Session to begin on November 25, announces Kiren Rijiju

Parliament's Winter Session to begin on November 25, announces Kiren Rijiju

Fareha Naaz

The Winter Session of Parliament will take place from November 25 to December 20, 2024, as approved by President Droupadi Murmu. The session will feature the celebration of the Constitution's 75th Anniversary on November 26 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Parliament's Winter Session will feature the celebration of the Constitution's 75th Anniversary on November 26 in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kiren Rijiju said.

Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh MP, on Tuesday announced that President Droupadi Murmu approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session. The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 25 and conclude on December 20.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs wrote," Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business).

He added, “On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan."

